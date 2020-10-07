Carboy Winery recently created a Colorado Grape-To-Glass video with Euro Trotter and are having a two night dinner series, Wednesday in Littleton and Thursday in Denver featuring 6 course small plate menu paired with Carboy wines.

Check out Carboy’s recent Facebook and Instagram account for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the event.

What: Euro Trotter Colorado Grape-To-Glass Premiere Parties

When (day and time):

Wednesday OCT 7TH Carboy Littleton @ 6885 S Santa Fe Dr

Thursday OCT 8TH Carboy Denver @ 400 E 7th Ave

Cost: $85 plus tax/gratuity