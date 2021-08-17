Colorado glamping in Vail

Collective Vail is a must-visit summer destination and it’s only a short drive from the metro Denver area. In its sixth season in Wolcott, Colorado, Collective Vail has introduced a brand new guest offerings this season including their onsite activities and culinary journeys.

The 2021 Collective Vail season will offer:

Culinary Experiences

Lunch on the Ranch –Sunday through Saturday, Collective Vail’s Three Peak Lodge offers a portable bagged lunch in a keepsake branded tote bag to as the perfect midday break that can be enjoyed at the Lodge or on the go.

–Sunday through Saturday, Collective Vail’s Three Peak Lodge offers a portable bagged lunch in a keepsake branded tote bag to as the perfect midday break that can be enjoyed at the Lodge or on the go. Farm to Ranch Chef’s Tasting Menu – The multi-course seasonal menu will provide a taste of land and sea with ingredients natural to the summer season.

– The multi-course seasonal menu will provide a taste of land and sea with ingredients natural to the summer season. Collective BBQ Experience –Guests will be able to grill their own BBQ by receiving a curated basket of locally sourced BBQ along with instructions for grilling and cooking times for guidance. This includes widely space grilling stations, a private table and settings.

–Guests will be able to grill their own BBQ by receiving a curated basket of locally sourced BBQ along with instructions for grilling and cooking times for guidance. This includes widely space grilling stations, a private table and settings. Mason Libations – From 4-5 daily, guests are invited to complimentary Sage Social Hour at Three Peaks Lodge featuring pour from the on-ranch winery. Guests can enjoy a selection of craft cocktails in mason jars, along with locally procured beers and wine.

– From 4-5 daily, guests are invited to complimentary Sage Social Hour at Three Peaks Lodge featuring pour from the on-ranch winery. Guests can enjoy a selection of craft cocktails in mason jars, along with locally procured beers and wine. Collective Campfire – Guests will enjoy complimentary Artisanal S’mores under the stars.

– Guests will enjoy complimentary Artisanal S’mores under the stars. Work from Tent – Work from Collective Vail! The retreat will provide a desk, high speed Wi-Fi and complimentary bottle of wine for a productive and relaxing workday.

Collective Vail will be open now until September 2021.