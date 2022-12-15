If you know someone that is a total foodie, you might want to consider giving them the gift of food made right here in Colorado.

For Wine Enthusiasts: A Wine Cult Subscription from Postino WineCafé. A membership to Postino’s Wine Cult is the perfect curated pick for the wine enthusiast in your life. Sign them up for this membership-only, counterculture wine club for hand-picked wines, buzz-worthy experiences and exclusive Postino perks for Cult members. Members will receive two Cult Boxes per quarter, each including two wines (a mix of reds and whites). The wines are accompanied by educational and mind-expanding content, all curated by Postino’s beverage director and Advanced Sommelier, Brent Karlicek. From Nov. 14 through Dec. 31, gift a two-quarter Wine Cult Membership for $150 plus tax and you’ll get a limited-edition print from Hamster Labs. Bonus: Wine Cult members receive $50 at Postino following sign up, plus other monthly hookups and deals. For more information, visit postinowinecult.com/gifting.

For the Foodie Who Is Also a History Buff: The Fort Cookbook. The Fort Restaurant Cookbook: New Foods of the Old West from the Landmark Colorado Restaurant, contains over 150 easy-to-make recipes. It is available on Amazon and in major retailers such as Target and Barnes & Noble. This cookbook is a celebration of historic Colorado landmark restaurant The Fort (a favorite for 60 years of dignitaries, celebrities and culinary masterminds such as Julia Child), and details the history and recipes of the award-winning and iconic restaurant developed over nearly six decades. Some of the new and most popular recipes are Thomas Jefferson’s Green Chile Mac & Cheese Savory “Pudding,” Marinated Rack of Lamb with Couscous, and Mexican Chocolate Ice Cream Mud Pie. More than just recipes, the cookbook offers tidbits of history from the restaurant, as well as dives into the shared experiences of Southwest, Spanish, Mexican, American Indian, African and early European cultures as they lived, worked and ate in the trading forts of the West.

For the Early Riser: Snooze Pancake Mixes from Williams Sonoma. Get the Snooze experience right at home with Snooze’s Williams Sonoma Pancake mixes. Available in Classic Buttermilk, Cinnamon Roll, Texas Pecan Praline, and Coffee n’ Donuts, these mixes make it easy to whip up a stack of decadent, fluffy pancakes in your home kitchen. These mixes are available online only — to purchase, visit williams-sonoma.com.

