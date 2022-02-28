Starting on Tuesday, March 1st the first statewide prison radio station in U.S. history will launch over the airwaves.

The radio station is a tool to cultivate community and purpose inside prison, and it is a project of the University of Denver Prison Arts Initiative (DU PAI).

Ashley Hamilton, the executive director of the DU Prison Arts Initiative and Ryan Conarro, General Manager and Program Director at Inside Wire are excited for this launch because of all the stories and perspectives behind the walls.

DU PAI is an innovative national leader in prison arts programming. Additional DU PAI media and arts initiatives include the prison podcast “With(in),” which is currently in its second season; the statewide prison newspaper The Inside Report; and Reverberations, a literary and visual art magazine and large scale theatrical productions that have toured the CDOC and to the public.