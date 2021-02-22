Colorado gas prices surge after arctic blast; National average is $2.64

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline jumped 14 cents a gallon over the past two weeks to $2.64.

In Colorado, gas prices shot up 7 cents over the past week, according to AAA. Gas prices in Denver are currently averaging $2.47, a surge from the $2.28 average just a month ago.

AAA said arctic weather wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast refinery region, knocking gasoline refineries offline in Texas and neighboring states and interfering with fuel shipments out of the area.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas prices will likely continue to rise as crude oil costs remain high.

The price at the pump has climbed 46 cents since Nov. 20. The highest average price in the nation is $3.57 a gallon in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The lowest average is $2.20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel went up 10 cents over the same period to $2.85.