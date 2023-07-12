LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Matthew Mannix was “extremely high” on drugs while he held a woman against her will in a Caesars Palace hotel room for several hours, taunting police by “opening and closing the door” and claiming he had “a magazine full of rounds” and that he “would pull the trigger,” according to his arrest report.

Matthew Mannix is facing numerous charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will in a Caesars Palace hotel room on July 11, 2023. (LVMPD)

Las Vegas Metropolitan police released the report, which details what occurred on Tuesday over the nearly six-hour period he held a woman in a guest room on the 21st floor of the Octavius Tower. Police and SWAT responded to the Las Vegas Strip hotel after reports of a domestic disturbance around 9:15 a.m.

The report stated Mannix, 35, a fugitive out of Colorado, threatened hotel security and police outside room 2128 that if they didn’t leave it would end badly. A woman’s voice could be heard yelling through the door, “He has a knife.”

The ordeal sent guests running from the pool area when Mannix broke a window and began throwing out objects, including chairs that fell 21 floors to the pool deck below.

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Matthew Mannix, who held a woman against her will in a Caesars Palace guest room, broke the window and threw chairs and other objects from it on July 11, 2023. (KLAS)

The woman in the room, whose name was redacted in the arrest report, was also high on drugs, police said. She told detectives she and Mannix had been experiencing a transient lifestyle on the Las Vegas Strip and had binged on illegal drugs for several days. The report said she told officers the two had an on-and-off sexual relationship and she believed Mannix was an MTV actor.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept. responds to Caesars Palace on July 11, 2023. (Credit: KLAS)

Police documents stated the woman told police she didn’t leave the room because she was afraid of Mannix and he threatened her with a knife. She feared he might throw her out of the broken window.

Police documents revealed one of the detectives who served a search warrant on the hotel room after the incident ended said it was “some of the most severe property damage that I have seen in my 18 years as a detective.”

The damage is estimated to be in excess of $50,000. A final damage amount has not been determined.

Mannix, whose home address is listed in Golden, Colorado, has a fugitive warrant out of that state and four active protection orders. The offense that initiated the warrant is redacted in the arrest report.

Mannix is now facing charges in Clark County for kidnapping, coercion with force or threat of force with a deadly weapon, destroying or injuring real or personal property, resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon (not a firearm), and disregarding the safety of people and property.

He is due to appear in Las Vegas Justice Court this afternoon.