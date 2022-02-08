Colorado fourth grader on her way towards breaking world record

Fourth grader Keira Lipp, is on her way towards breaking a world record by skiing Antarctica. Keira climbed up and skied down two different sides of a mountain in Antarctica, putting her one continent away from breaking the world record of the youngest person to ski all seven continents.

Keira and her father travelled with adventure company White Desert by plane from Cape Town, South Africa to Antarctica, landing on an ice runway on thousands of feet of ice. They hiked up a mountain protruding above the ice sheet, skied down one side of the mountain, then hiked up, and descended the other side of the mountain. As they were well south of the Antarctic Circle, although they were climbing and skiing close to midnight, the sun was above the horizon basking them in Antarctica’s 24 hours of summertime daylight.

The current world-record for the youngest person to ski on all seven continents was set in 2008. With having just checked off the toughest of the seven continents, Keira only has one continent left. As long as she skis South America by early August, she will break the world record, and become the youngest person to ski on all seven continents.