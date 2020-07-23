Even if it’s a bit harder to travel right now or have the full, in-person experience of Denver and Colorado’s restaurant and food scene and farmer’s markets right now, you can still partake in the best of our Mile High City’s, and the tastiest of our state’s, food, history, and culture from the comfort (and safety) of your home, all while supporting our small, local, family-run food partners!

Denver Walking Tours is offering the Colorado Food Tour in a Box, which brings the fun of the food-themed walking tour right into your home.

The Colorado Food Tour in a Box includes:

Ingredients for Colorado Summer Veggie Hash with Baked Eggs

1 jar of Roberto’s Green Chili Salsa

1 package of Flap Jacked pancake mix

2 packages of different, uniquely-flavored Skinny Crisps crackers

2 Oogies Snacks flavored popcorn satchels

1 package On Tap Kitchen seasoned “perfect” pretzels

2 different flavors of whole food Patter Bars

1 container of soft, chewy, natural Unwrapp’d Energy Bites made with responsibly-sourced ingredients

Recipe brochure

Exclusive link to chef and history videos, including an interactive recipe demo

Free shipping to 48 states (excluding HI and AK)!

The Denver Food Tour in a Box is priced at $69.99 with servings for four people, with free shipping to the continental United States.