Colorado family relieved loved ones safe from deadly tornadoes

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Jeffery Miller spent a majority of his Saturday and Sunday checking up on loved ones in Kentucky after a string of deadly tornadoes.

“I have two cousins that live there, an aunt, an uncle and other family members,” Miller, who lives in Aurora, said.

His cousin Lori Hanson and her husband Coy live in rural Rockfield, Kentucky. They said they went to bed Friday night knowing there would be severe weather. Coy said the family’s home is set up so the master bedroom doesn’t have any exposed glass windows.

“There is no exposed glass or anything where we were, so we could be comfortable in bed and feel as safe as you can in those conditions,” Coy said.

He said when they woke up and started driving around their community, there was only one way to describe the disaster: like a war zone.

“They did find out one of their neighbors up the road did pass away from this,” Miller said.

Miller said his family is very tight-knit and they were all texting and calling each other to make sure everyone was OK. He said family outside of the tornado zone has reached out to see what impacted families need.

“I had visions of me hooking up my camper and taking it down there if someone needed a place to stay,” Miller said.