Colorado families wonder if they should cancel their spring break plans

DENVER (KDVR) – With spring break quickly approaching, many Colorado families are trying to figure out if they should cancel their plans.

That includes Dr. Mark Kozlowski’s family. He is C.O.O. of CarePoint Health and his family is scheduled to fly to Panama next week.

“Currently my wife and I are discussing with our children whether we should go,” he said.

Dr. Kozlowski said if you are not a high risk patient, or traveling to a high risk area, it really is a personal decision.

“Everybody needs to decide on their risk tolerance. There definitely is some risk in traveling today, and I think people should be really kind of cautious about travel,” he said.

The new coronavirus is transmitted through droplets from a cough or sneeze, within six feet. Doctors say the virus can survive on hard surfaces for a couple of days.

Delta and other airlines are using a fogging procedure to disinfect aircraft, while others are stepping up cleaning procedures.

Dr. Kozlowski says passengers should still take disinfectant wipes and clean their own area, use hand sanitizer, and don’t take anything from the flight attendant.

The air inside the cabin is HEPA filtered. “The air on the airplanes is relatively safe, it's more the other passengers on the airplane that are the risk,” he said.

So what should you do if you are seated next to someone who is coughing?

“I think you’d need to encourage them to cough into a sleeve, or a napkin. You could ask to be moved, but it really is a difficult situation. If you are within six feet, somebody is coughing, that is a high risk scenario. That’s why we’d really encourage people, particularly over 60 or with health conditions, not to travel right now,” he said.