The Colorado Fall Home Show features more than 200 vendors and experts offering tips, advice and inspiration for home remodeling, refreshing and renewing. It’s the perfect event for homeowners to consult with experts, identify companies and contractors, and get tips for projects ranging from new windows, kitchen, bathrooms to landscaping and outdoor installations.

Additionally, all proceeds generated from the Show support the Colorado community through Colorado Garden Foundation’s grants and scholarships program. One hundred percent of every ticket sold at the Colorado Fall Home Show is invested in college scholarships for education in the green and agricultural industries, and horticulture-related grant projects throughout Colorado.

Tickets to the Fall Colorado Home Show are $10 for adults and $8 for seniors.

For more information visit www.ColoradoGardenFoundation.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.