Colorado faith leaders are still unsure when churches, synagogues and mosques will reopen

DENVER (KDVR) — Tuesday afternoon Gov. Jared Polis hosted his regular phone call with dozens of faith leaders, and discussed his plans to gradually ease restrictions starting Monday.

But during this new phase, gatherings will still be limited to 10 people or less.

Jeff Hunt, with Colorado Christian University, was on the call with the governor, and says churches, synagogues and mosques still need to find creative ways to serve their communities.

“Your Sunday services, or weddings, or funerals, or baptisms — those all still need to be limited to 10 people,” Hunt said.

But after the call with the governor, Hunt believes that could change once the state moves out of the “Safer at Home” phase.

“The next phase, which will be called the ‘Protect Your Neighbor’ phase, which will likely come out in June or July this summer, will start to open up opportunities for congregations to meet again,” Hunt said.

The guidelines for that still aren’t clear.

“It’s a big game of wait-and-see,” Pastor Jim Burgen with Flatirons Community Church said.

He says he’ll continue with online services and wait for direction from the governor, because public health is the top priority.

“We want to protect people,” he said.

The Archdiocese of Denver posted an update Tuesday saying in part they weren’t sure when churches would reopen. But when they do, there will be limited attendance and social distancing will be practiced.