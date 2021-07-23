Colorado extreme heat and wildfires

Alice Madden, Executive Director at UC Environment Center says climate change is having a devastating impact on the Western United States and Colorado in particular. Impacts of climate change in Colorado include persistent drought, severe weather events and flooding and a prolonged and intensifying wildfire season.

According to the Union of Concerned Scientists, climate change and other human-caused factors are fundamentally changing the frequency and intensity of wildfires in the U.S. Right now, several wildfires across the state are gaining momentum as the heat and wind increase. According to a recent report by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, fire seasons are averaging 78 days longer than they were in the 1970’s.In 2020 over 6,500 wildfires burned more than 744,000 acres of land. Last year, Colorado, experienced the two largest wildfires in the state’s history. The Cameron Peak and Pine Gulch fires which burned almost 250,000 acres.