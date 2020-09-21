Colorado extends last call to midnight for certain counties in Safer at Home phase

DENVER (KDVR) — An executive order from Governor Jared Polis announced Sunday will allow bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until midnight but only in certain counties.

Last month, Gov. Polis extended the last call time from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The state will now use a tiered system to determine last call times for individual counties. Counties that fall under the “Level 1” category will have a last call of midnight and those under “Level 2” will stay with 11:00 p.m.

“It really does hurt. Our revenue went down drastically when we had to close at 10:00 p.m. and we’ve been inching up better with 11:00. Midnight would be very helpful,” Mary McKnabb, owner of Inga’s Alpine Tavern, said.

Inga’s is located in Denver County, which is among the counties still abiding by the 11:00 p.m. last call. The bar is just one block from the Arapahoe County line in Glendale, where bars will be allowed to serve alcohol until midnight. McKnabb worries the change could cost her customers if people are looking for a later night out nearby.

“It’s like it’s almost there and then it’s out of our grasp because we’re on the wrong side of the street,” McKnabb said.

The state’s tiered system is determined by COVID-19 trends and risk factors. There are several counties that are in the Protect Our Neighbors phase, mostly in Western Colorado, that meet certain criteria and will be allowed to set their own last call times as long as it doesn’t go beyond 2:00 a.m.