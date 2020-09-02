Colorado engineer collecting hurricane relief donations to bring to Lake Charles

DENVER (KDVR) — The devastation of hurricane Laura hits home for a Colorado engineer who was raised in the Lake Charles area.

After days of spotty service, Lauren Landry’s family is able to send her and FOX31 footage capturing what hurricane Laura left behind in her home town area.

“Whenever you are actually going through it or your family is going through, it it’s different, like your heart stops and you don’t know how to handle it,” Landry said.

The engineer saw photos of her childhood home and the barn her father built completely destroyed.

“The people who lived in that house were stuck in that house for like 12 hours because a tornado came through and crumbled the house on top of them and they were in the stairwell,” she said. “I know exactly where that stairwell is this is what is happening.”

Landry’s loved ones and friends keep telling her about the lack of supplies they are facing — from diapers to ibuprofen and bug spray.

“They don’t have any power, they don’t have any water and they are pretty much fighting for their lives right now,” she said.

She’s calling on the Colorado community to help her collect supplies that she plans to personally deliver to Lake Charles on Sept. 9.

“I have a huge truck and a horse trailer and I want to see if I can get it as full as possible,” Landry said.

She’s created two drop off locations in Loveland and Lakewood.

The Loveland drop off is at 520 W. County Road 16.

The Lakewood drop off is at WesTest at 627 Sheridan Blvd.