DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s nine electors met at the state capitol Monday to cast their votes for president and vice president.

All of the electors followed the states guidelines of support the winner of the popular vote in the state, casting their ballots for Joe Biden as president and Kamala Harris as Vice President.

Nationwide electors are undergoing the same process. Biden is expected to receive 306 of the electoral votes.

Previously there have been electors who voted against the will of their state. These “unfaithful electors” were a larger part of the conversation after the 2016 election.