Recently egg prices skyrocketed 60% as egg shelves in many Colorado grocery stores were empty as Colorado grocers scrambled to stock eggs.

The shortage was due to a recent avian flu outbreak killing about 6.4 million chickens by the virus or put down to prevent further spread.

With Easter just a few weeks away, the Colorado Egg Producers helps us navigate Easter this year. Bill Scebbi with the Colorado Egg Producers says that Easter this year doesn’t have to look different with the slightly higher egg prices.

One way to make the most of our eggs this Easter is to encourage people to eat those colored eggs instead of tossing them.

For more helpful tips on what temperature you should store your eggs or how many days a hard boiled eggs can stay in the fridge, check out the Colorado Egg Producers website.