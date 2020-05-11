Colorado Eagles, AHL cancel remainder of 2019-20 season

WINDSOR, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Eagles will not have the opportunity to play for the Calder Cup as the American Hockey League announced the cancellation of the 2019-20 season on Monday.

“This is an unparalleled event in the history of the Colorado Eagles,” Eagles president and general manager Chris Stewart said. “Having been in constant contact with the American Hockey League and the board of governors, I know that this was not a decision that was made lightly.”

The Eagles are the affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche with prospects developing in the system to play for the Avs at the NHL level.

The Eagles were fourth in the Western Conference and slated to make the playoffs.

Season ticket members or fans who purchased tickets for any affected games during the 2019-20 regular season can go to ColoradoEagles.com/seasoncancellation for a full list of information and options.