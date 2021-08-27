Colorado drink company is making “sparks fly” in the beverage industry

Colorado-based, Moonlight Beverage‘s new Love Life drink is all about the chemistry. Moonlight Beverage is excited to launch its first-to market patented intimacy beverage formula made with amino acids.

According to the Cleveland Clinic:

· Approximately 43% of women and 31% of men in the United States report some degree of intimacy dysfunction,

· By 2026, the global market for erectile dysfunction drugs will reach $8.1 billion.

· In North America, that statistic accounts for approximately 40% of the market share. Kristin Schroeder, CEO, and Co-founder of Moonlight Beverage, recognized this disconnect and saw an opportunity.