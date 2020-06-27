Colorado DMV announces increase in licensing fees

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — The Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles announced an increase in licensing fees of about 10 percent effective July 1. This is the first increase in two years.

The adjustment means a standard driver license will cost $30.87, up from $28 while an ID card will cost $12.67, up from $11.50.

The adjustment was planned in two phases and began Tuesday, June 23 with a five percent increase. The second phase will adjust the fee by five percent at the start of the state’s new fiscal year on July 1.

The adjustment applies to all driver licenses, instruction permits and identification cards, and their renewals. Most licenses require renewal every five years.

The DMV said in a release: “One of the causes of reduced revenue is demographic shifts causing a decrease in the number of driver licenses issued. The situation has recently been compounded by the closures and loss of revenues due to COVID-19.”

The DMV services strongly encourage Coloradans to #SkipTheTripCO and use any of the DMV’s 35 online services.