Which Colorado businesses are requiring employees to get vaccinated?

DENVER (KDVR) — The COVID-19 delta variant has caused many parts of the United States to see a rise in cases. That includes Colorado, where the CDC recommends people in nearly two thirds of counties should be wearing masks indoors.

This coincides with a leveling off of vaccination rates. In Colorado about 59% of the state’s population was vaccinated by July 28.

To combat these two factors, some businesses will require employees to be fully vaccinated. Below you will find a list of different companies and basic outlines of their plans. This list will be updated regularly.

UCHealth – Vaccinations will be required for all employees, medical staff, trainees, volunteers, vendors, medical students and contract staff by Oct. 1. Exemptions will be granted only for valid medical or religious reasons. Anyone who receives an exemption will be required to wear a mask at all times in UCHealth facilities and be tested weekly for COVID-19. Those not in compliance with the vaccine policy will face termination.

Denver Health – Will require all employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 1. The company said employees can be terminated if they refuse. Exemptions will be given, but Denver Health is still working on what those are and how they will be handled.

Banner Health – Will require full vaccination for all employees by Nov. 1 as a “condition of employment.” The company says it is carving out limited exemptions, and it is unclear if employees who don’t get vaccinated could be subject to termination.

Do you know a business requiring vaccines that isn’t on our list? Send us an email and we’ll look into the policy then add the info.