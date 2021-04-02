DENVER (KDVR) — There is no book or manual to help you find a COVID-19 vaccine appointment. With everyone 16 and older in Colorado now eligible to a vaccine, demand is growing.

However, there are several web pages and Facebook groups that can help you navigate the often complicated and stressful process of finding a vaccine. The FOX31 Problem Solvers have found several helpful resources.

We’re keeping this story updated with new information as it comes out.

3 links to check

1) First, check this page from the State of Colorado, which includes links to sign up for the vaccine at many pharmacies.

2) Many vaccine hunters in Colorado also routinely monitor and search the ‘Colorado vaccine spotter’ website.

3) There are also numerous Facebook groups that provide tips about finding vaccines. One of the best is called Colorado Vaccine Hunters.

More COVID-19 vaccine resources

There are bots on Twitter that will notify you any time a vaccine appointment in Colorado becomes available.

A Colorado woman, Colleen Gannon, has also compiled her own list of more than 30 vaccine sign-up sites that you can monitor for open appointments.

Pharmacy vaccine appointments in Colorado

You can search the Vaccine Finder website to see which locations are offering vaccines, and if they have any in stock. You’ll then need to find an open appointment – if available – and book directly with the pharmacy.

Community vaccination sites in Colorado

Adams County – Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

Sunday – Wednesday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

El Paso County – Broadmoor World Arena

Friday – Monday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Mesa County – Grand Junction Convention Center

Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Larimer County – The Ranch Events Complex

Monday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Pueblo County – Colorado State Fairgrounds

Friday – Monday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

How others found appointments in Colorado

Gannon sought advice from the group to find a vaccine recently. She obtained a leftover vaccine at a Denver-area pharmacy.

Gina Lux also got a shot after learning about leftover vaccines.

Both women are now sharing a few tips they learned through the Facebook group.

First, search often, and don’t forget to refresh your webpages. It’s also beneficial to search for vaccines very late at night or early in the morning, especially at places like Walmart.

“I think Walmart releases all their vaccines appointments at midnight eastern time, so if you can change your phone or computer to New York time and look at 10 p.m. here in Colorado, you can see all of the appointments technically two hours before you should in your region,” advised Gannon.

Another tip? Be willing to travel to get your vaccine.

Many rural pharmacies have more appointments available. Members of the Colorado Vaccine Hunter group also recommend driving to places like Cheyenne, Wyo. where some stores are allowing Coloradans to get the shot.

Lux and Gannon also recommend calling pharmacies to ask about leftover vaccines.

Many pharmacies have a handful of leftover vaccines each day that would otherwise be thrown away. Many will provide you the shot even if you don’t meet eligibility requirements.

Both women also recommend stopping by pharmacies late in the day to inquire about leftover vaccines.

“If you’re physically there it’s a lot easier for them to say you can have it than calling a list of 200 people,” said Gannon.

You may wonder if some of these tips are somehow a way to cheat the system.

“That’s a conversation we’ve been having on a lot of these boards. What’s ethical?” said Lux. “We want folks that are eligible to get the vaccine to get the vaccine. That’s the goal.”

Lux says many members of the group discuss these questions and also seek answers, claiming most people are not trying to cut in line, and want to do the right thing.

“Is it ethical to go to Wyoming when we live in Colorado? People are posting that they talked to them directly saying, ‘hey, I talked to King Soopers or I talked to Walmart and they have these leftovers and they want to put them in an arm,'” she said.

Moderators of the Facebook group say they’ve seen membership grow by 500% over just the last month.

“You can get a vaccine. You will get a vaccine. We know that,” Gannon said.