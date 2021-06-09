Colorado COVID cases the lowest they’ve been since the pandemic began

DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado’s COVID-19 pandemic has nearly winked out of existence, according to data from the state health department.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment shows fewer new daily COVID cases than at any point since the pandemic began.

As of June 7, the 7-day average of new daily cases was 132 per day. Daily averages haven’t been this low since March 12, 2020, which was weeks before the pandemic reached its first peak and only one mere week after the first confirmed COVID case in Colorado.

Daily COVID averages have never reached this low a point even in the relatively slow summer of 2020.

During those months, cases bottomed out at an average 155 per day on June 5, 2020.

Hospitalization and death rates are similarly low, though not to pre-pandemic levels.

As of June 8 there were an average 48 new hospital admissions per day. Rates had dipped slightly lower than this in March, but were lowest between May and deadly Third Wave that began in October.

d

At an average 3.3 daily deaths among cases, COVID deaths are now at the low points of last summer’s daily averages.