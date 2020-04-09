Colorado COVID-19 patient has improved since getting experimental plasma treatment, family says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER (KDVR) -- The family of a Colorado man fighting COVID-19 says his condition has improved since receiving an experimental treatment days earlier.

Scott Kaplan is one of the first patients in the state to receive a convalescent plasma transfusion. The treatment involves taking the plasma of a person who has already recovered from the virus and transfusing it into the blood of a current patient. The treatment is designed only for severe cases.

Kaplan received the treatment on Sunday and remains in critical condition. However, his sisters say he has made small improvements in the days since.

"He opened his eyes, he confirmed that he could hear us. By the end of our phone call, he had gone back to sleep. But the fact that he knew we were there and he could hear us was amazing," said Samantha Dunham, Kaplan's sister.

She says that was the first time Kaplan was conscious in two weeks.

"This is going to be an extremely long road but he makes pebble milestones every day and we're just going to keep praying that keeps happening," said his other sister Marci Kaplan.

Children's Hospital Colorado is currently collecting plasma donations for hospitals throughout the region. So far, they have received 10 donations but are asking for more.

Qualified donors must fully recovered from COVID-19 for at least two weeks, have proof of a confirmed positive test and meet blood eligibility requirements.

Dr. Kyle Annen with Children's Hospital says it is still too soon to tell if the donated convalescent plasma has made a positive impact on recipients.