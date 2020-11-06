Colorado counties increase restrictions as COVID cases climb

DENVER (KDVR) — As COVID-19 cases rise around the state, several counties are considering all options to stop the spread.

Counties in the Denver metro area are seeing cases increase at an alarming rate. Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday that one in 100 people in the metro area are currently contagious with COVID-19.

As result, they are tightening restrictions.

Fifty-three of the state’s 64 counties have some sort of local restrictions in effect right now. Counties like Pueblo and Summit are imposing curfews to slow down the spread.

Summit’s commissioner put out a call, warning people the county would have to increase their efforts.

“Summit County is also going to have a curfew of 10 p.m. This happened in Pueblo this week. You will also see this coming out tonight in Adams County and Denver County and there will be other counties in the upcoming days that will also be having curfews,” Commissioner Elisabeth Lawrence said.

Summit’s curfew goes into effect Friday morning.

FOX31 and Channel did reach out to Denver and Adams to see if they plan impose a curfew soon. Adams County said they have not heard about that decision yet. Again, Denver tells us nothing is off the table.