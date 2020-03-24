Colorado companies step up to create face shields for health care workers amid COVID-19 pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) – Colorado companies are stepping up to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

On Sunday night, Gov. Jared Polis announced that Genesis Plastics Technologies in Greeley would be working with his administration to mass produce protective face masks.

FOX31 talked with Genesis Plastics and a local 3D printing business in Broomfield, which are manufacturing protective gear for doctors and nurses on the front lines.

As the coronavirus continues to spread rapidly, health care workers are facing a shortage of medical supplies.

“We are trying to see if there’s a way we can help on all fronts,” Nick Yosha, co-owner of 3D Printing Colorado said.

That’s where the Yosha family comes in.

“I probably have 15 machines running right now,” Yosha said.

The Yosha family is using their 3D printing business to help manufacture protective masks for doctors and nurses treating patients with COVID-19.

“I can produce about 100 a day,” Yosha said.

Yosha showed FOX31 a design of one of the masks on a computer. He then sent the design to his 3D printer that will be used as a prototype for a local hospital. In two hours, the mask is complete. Yosha said these masks can safely be re-used.

“When they go from one patient to another, they clean it and sterilize and go on to the next. Because it’s made out of plastic, it can be cleaned as opposed to paper masks,” Yosha said. “We are learning as we go. If it doesn’t work, we can make changes to the design and print another one."

Genesis Plastics Technologies in Greeley, a company called upon by the governor’s task force, is mass producing plastic face shields to protect health care workers from COVID-19 exposure.

“From the face shield side, we can produce 5,000 to 6,000 per hour,” Jake Comer, sales manager with Genesis Plastics Technologies said. “The challenge here is the halo ring, which the face shield attaches to, and currently as a bridge we’re having those items 3D printed.”

Genesis is calling on 3D printing companies across the state, like Yosha’s, to help print halos until they can get to higher manufacturing process. Companies are coming together with the goal of saving lives.

“We take this as a challenge first of all, and as an honor to do what we can and make people of Colorado proud,” Comer said.

For more information on how to help Genesis Plastics Technologies create 3D halos, contact them via email at: info@genesisplastech.com.