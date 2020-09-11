Colorado cold snap could disrupt state’s marijuana industry



DENVER (AP) — Cannabis and hemp companies in Colorado say early cold temperatures and snow may have destroyed millions of dollars worth of outdoor plants.

Marijuana Business Daily reports the drop of about 70 degrees occurred too early in the growing season for farmers to harvest the plants.

Jon Vaught of cannabis biotech firm Front Range Biosciences says the temperatures below freezing Tuesday and Wednesday combined with snow were catastrophic for growers.

Nick Drury of Denver marijuana company Lightshade says the decreased supply from the outdoor crops is likely to result in less lower-grade competition for indoor growers.