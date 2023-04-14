DENVER (KDVR) — “Their voices may now be silent . . . those who may know the truth are not,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared as a part of its mission as it works to assist in bringing justice to cold case tragedies.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

Who murdered Robert Escobedo?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 1997.

The CBI said on October 16, 1997, Robert Escobedo was found shot to death behind High Rise Lounge at 3240 W. Colfax Ave.

According to witnesses, a white truck was spotted leaving the area after gunshots were heard.

Other witnesses reported to police that Escobedo was seen with three men, and they were allegedly having an argument before all four of them left in a white Chevy S-10 pickup.

No suspect information has been released. To this day, Escobedo’s murder remains unsolved.

If you have information about this case, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.