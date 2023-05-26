DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve the cold case of a man who was murdered nearly 12 years ago.

The CBI said on July 18, 2011 around 9:44 p.m., the Arvada Police Department was called to 4804 W. 60th Ave. for a report of two men with guns.

Police were told by dispatchers that the suspects broke into the house and allegedly pointed their guns at a woman named Tina Walker.

When APD got to the house, they found a man, identified as Michael Walker, on the ground and bleeding from his head.

Walker was taken to the hospital where they discovered he had been shot on the left side of the head.

Walker was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Suspect information has not been released. To this day, Walker’s case remains unsolved.

If you have information about this case, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online. You can also contact the Arvada Police Department.

Investigating cold cases

“Their voices may now be silent . . . those who may know the truth are not,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared as a part of its mission as it works to assist in bringing justice to cold case tragedies.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.