DENVER (KDVR) — “Their voices may now be silent . . . those who may know the truth are not,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared as a part of its mission as it works to assist in bringing justice to cold case tragedies.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

Murder of Marilee Burt

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office are working to solve the cold case murder of Marilee Burt from February 27, 1970.

The CBI said Burt was walking to her home in Columbine Valley after a basketball game at Goddard Middle School but she never made it home.

Witnesses told investigators that they saw Burt walk through Berry Drive, Bowles Avenue, and Middlefield Road.

During the investigation detectives learned that Burt was last seen talking to someone in a vehicle that stopped on South Middlefield Road.

The next day, a Jefferson County road crew found Burt’s unclothed body in Deer Creek Canyon, several miles away from where she was last seen, and contacted law enforcement. She had been sexually assaulted and strangled to death.

Years after Burt’s murder, investigators were able to create a DNA profile using evidence that was collected at the scene. The DNA hasn’t yet yielded a match for the killer in local or federal databases.

In 2021, the reward in Burt’s murder was increased to up to $30,000 for information leading to an arrest in the case.

If you have information about this case, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.