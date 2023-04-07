DENVER (KDVR) — “Their voices may now be silent . . . those who may know the truth are not,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared as a part of its mission as it works to assist in bringing justice to cold case tragedies.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

Who murdered these men in 1994?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder that happened on January 30, 1994.

The CBI said that Richard Romero, 28, and John Gonzales, 31, got out of a car that had several other males inside it near 16th and High Street.

As they started to walk away, police said a suspect got out of the car and shot both men. The suspect then got back into the car and drove away.

Both Romero and Gonzales were taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

No suspect information has been released. To this day, the case remains unsolved.

“29 years and still no answers. My family has left it in God’s hands but there is someone out there that knows something. We need answers. My uncle is truly missed and he needs justice. We live in fear with the fact that the killer is running free and if this could happen to one of us,” the niece of Romero told FOX31.

If you have information about this case, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.