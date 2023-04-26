DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a Denver man killed in 2020 is begging for witnesses to come forward.

According to the Denver Police Department, 29-year-old Mar-Shun Cox was leaving an apartment at 10425 E. 31st Ave. on Sept. 6, 2020, when he was shot and killed.

“He was confronted by unknown people in the parking lot, and he was shot in that parking lot and as he ran from that parking lot,” Detective Mark Crider said.

Crider said he believes Cox was targeted and that there may be two or more suspects.

“We’ve run down our leads, our forensics evidence has been tested and we’re still looking for leads to find who’s responsible for killing Mar-Shun,” he said.

Witnesses urged to speak up

Investigators believe multiple witnesses were outside in the parking lot and on balconies at the time of the shooting. However, Crider said no one with credible information has come forward.

“Even if it’s a small detail, it’ll fit the puzzle and it may help this investigation,” he said.

“Somebody knows something,” Cox’s mother, Passion Hillsmon, said. “They have this don’t tell, no snitching, and all of this. That’s crazy to me. This was a life. This was my son’s life.”

According to Cox’s family, he owned a landscaping business and was a new father to a baby boy.

“He was growing up to be a nice young man,” Cox’s aunt, Laniece Jackson, said.

The family said the pain of losing her Cox, coupled with not knowing who killed him or why, has been unbearable over the past two and a half years.

“Somebody out there knows what happened to my son, and I just beg them, please, just come forward. My son’s life mattered. He mattered to this family. He was important,” Hillsmon said.

She said in January, Cox’s 4-year-old son unexpectedly died of an asthma attack. After experiencing two tragedies in a short period of time, Cox’s family said they are desperate for justice.

“Nothing can take away the pain. Nothing. Not even justice can take away the pain, but it’ll ease our hearts,” Jackson said.

‘Make that call,’ detective pleads

“When I tell you I leave his mom’s house crying with tears in my eyes, that’s not an exaggeration. I’ve seen very few cases affect families like this,” Crider said.

Both police and Cox’s family are hoping to encourage anyone with information to finally come forward.

“After some time has gone by, people have grown, they have children, they have families and they realize the impact on other families, and that’s when they make that call. And that’s all we’re asking for. Make that call,” Crider said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP. Callers can remain anonymous.