DENVER (KDVR) — It has been nearly 27 years since a woman was last seen in Denver. To this day, she is still missing.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve the cold case disappearance of Katherine Allen.

The CBI said family members last saw Allen on June 12, 1996. She has not been seen since.

Investigators believe foul play is suspected in Allen’s disappearance.

If you have information about this case, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.

Investigating cold cases

“Their voices may now be silent . . . those who may know the truth are not,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared as a part of its mission as it works to assist in bringing justice to cold case tragedies.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.