DENVER (KDVR) — “Their voices may now be silent . . . those who may know the truth are not,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared as a part of its mission as it works to assist in bringing justice to cold case tragedies.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

What happened to Dale Williams?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to figure out what happened to a man who went missing nearly 24 years ago.

The CBI said Dale Williams was last seen at a family market in Montrose County on May 27, 1999.

Investigators learned that Williams was on his way to help a stranded driver, but he never arrived.

His vehicle was later found submerged in a river without him in it. Williams has not been seen since then.

To this day, his case remains unsolved.

If you have any information about Williams’ disappearance, please contact the CBI at 970-248-7500 or reach out to the Montrose Sheriff’s Office at 970-249-9110.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.