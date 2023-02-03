DENVER (KDVR) — There are over 500 hundred people missing in our state, according to the Colorado Bureau of Investigation’s missing persons database.

Friday is Colorado Missing Persons Day. There will be a series of events held at the Colorado State Capitol to honor the 589 people who have been missing for a year or more in our state.

“While Colorado law enforcement agencies have recorded a number of solved cold cases in the past year, we must never lose sight of the families still left without answers about their missing loved ones,” said CBI Director John Camper. “While we are making great strides in incorporating emerging technologies as part of some cold case investigations, we must continue to also focus our resources on supporting families who are navigating the myriad of challenges associated with having a missing loved one.”

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state. Here are some of the cases we’ve highlighted:

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States.