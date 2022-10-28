WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — The Weld County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a woman who was found dead in 1973.

The sheriff’s office said the woman’s body was discovered on Nov. 19, 1973, four miles west of Platteville.

The woman was possibly between the ages of 23 and 25, and approximately 5 feet 2 inches, the sheriff’s office said.

Here is a look at a facial reconstruction that the Colorado Bureau of Investigation did. They said it is what the woman may have looked like in 1973.

Facial reconstruction of woman who’s by was found in 1973

If you recognize the woman, please contact WCSO Cold Case Detective Byron Kastilahn, 970-400-2827. Anyone with information regarding this or any other crime is asked to call the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at 970-356-4015 or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.