DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Michael Conner 25 years ago?

The Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve a cold case murder from Sept. 28, 1997.

Michael Conner was found dead in his apartment near 28th and California in Denver’s Five Points neighborhood 25 years ago.

“I just don’t see the point in stabbing the man 92 times from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet,” his niece Ambroshia Conner told FOX31 on the 20th anniversary of Conner’s murder.

Conner was 35 years old at the time of his murder. To this day, his case remains unsolved.

“Somebody knows something, and all we’re asking is some justice for him,” Helen Conner told FOX31 in 2017. “Somebody had to see something that night.”

If you have any information about Conner’s murder, please contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

You can also reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.