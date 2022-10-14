DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who shot Miguel Santiago to death in 2005?

The Denver Police Department and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve a cold case murder from nearly 17 years ago.

The CBI said Miguel Santiago was at a house party near 4th Avenue and Perry Street on Oct. 30, 2005, when an altercation happened and gunshots were fired.

Santiago was shot and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

He was 23 years old at the time of his death. To this day, his case remains unsolved.

If you have any information that could help break this case, please contact the Denver Police Department at 720-913-2000.

You can also reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.