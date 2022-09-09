DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered David Williams?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a cold case murder that happened over 17 years ago in Aurora.

The CBI said David Williams was on the phone with his girlfriend as he pulled into the parking lot of his apartment near 19th Avenue and Del Mar Parkway.

Williams’ girlfriend told police that she heard him get out of his car and heard two “pops” and then heard the phone drop on the ground.

During the investigation, police learned that two suspects jumped out of the bushes and shot Williams twice.

He was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

His case remains unsolved to this day.

His best friend, Larry Teamer, reached out to FOX31 in hopes of highlighting Williams’ murder.

“I cry every day about my friend. Someone knows something,” shared Teamer.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Aurora Police Department or you can remain anonymous by contacting the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or online here.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.