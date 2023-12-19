DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been two decades since deputies found local business owner Steven Craig Mayo deceased with a gunshot wound.

Dec. 19 marks the 23rd anniversary of Mayo’s death and detectives still don’t have an answer to who murdered him. Mayor, who owned and operated Metro Grease Company, was the victim of an apparent gunshot.

On Dec. 19, 2000, Weld County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Fort Lupton residence near Weld County Road 18 with a shattered screen door and front door left ajar.

They soon after discovered Mayo’s body in the house with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Weld County Sheriff’s Deputies.

During the investigation, detectives developed suspects in the case, but they needed more information to make an arrest. No recent developments have been made on the case.

Detectives are still looking for people who lived or frequented the area of Fort Lupton during the time of Steven Mayo’s death. The man’s cold case file on the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Cold Case database shows even fewer details than what Weld County detectives provided.

If you saw anything suspicious the night of Dec. 18, 2000, through the early morning of Dec. 19, 2000, contact Detective Byron Kastilahn at 970-400-2827 or via email at bkastilahn@weld.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by visiting the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

Tips submitted through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward.