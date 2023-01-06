John Jacoby was shot and killed while riding his bike near the intersection of Weld County Road 15 and Weld County Road 72 in Windsor.

DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered John Jacoby in 2015?

The FBI Denver field office is searching for the person or people responsible for murdering John Jacoby, 47, on May 18, 2015.

The Windsor Police Department said Jacoby was riding his bicycle with a small trailer attached on Weld County Road 15 when he was shot twice. Jacoby did not survive the shooting and the person responsible for his murder remains unknown.

Jacoby worked at King Soopers and for Windsor as a park caretaker.

He loved cheering for the Broncos and riding his bicycle around town.

“He wouldn’t hurt a flea,” Bertha Jacoby said in 2015. “I keep asking myself why? Why God? Why?”

The FBI said that investigators determined that the murder of Jacoby was related to another shooting that happened in Fort Collins on April 22, 2015.

A woman was driving near the intersection of Harmony Road and the southbound Interstate 25 on ramp when she was shot in the neck, the FBI said. The woman survived.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest, prosecution, and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder of Jacoby and the shooting of the woman in Fort Collins.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the FBI at 303-629-7171 or you can remain anonymous by submitting a tip online.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.