DENVER (KDVR) — “Their voices may now be silent . . . those who may know the truth are not,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shares as a part of its mission as it works to assist in bringing justice to cold case tragedies.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

Who murdered Clifton Gasper in 2003?

One of the cold case investigations the CBI and Denver Police Department are working to solve is the 2003 murder of Clifton Glasper III.

DPD said officers responded to a home near Washington Street and 1st Avenue on Feb. 17, 2003 for a possible shooting.

Police found Glasper dead inside of his home. Investigators said a suspect or suspects forced their way into Glasper’s home and shot him while he slept.

No suspect information has been released. To this day, Glasper’s murder remains unsolved.

If you have any information, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.