DENVER (KDVR) — “Their voices may now be silent . . . those who may know the truth are not,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shares as a part of its mission as it works to assist in bringing justice to cold case tragedies.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

Who murdered Lucas Gonzales?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are working to solve the cold case murder of Lucas Gonzales from 1995.

The CBI said on Jan. 31, 1995, Gonzales left his home with his uncle. After that, his uncle told police that Gonzales dropped him off near 46th and Federal in Denver.

Gonzales was never heard from again.

Nearly three months later, Gonzales’ body was found on Lookout Mountain off of the Beaver Brook Trail.

Investigators said Gonzales had been shot to death.

No suspect information has been released. To this day, Gonzales’ murder remains unsolved.

If you have any information, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000. You can also contact the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.