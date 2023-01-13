DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Damon Weyrough 10 years ago?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Aurora Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 2013.

The CBI said a shooting happened on Dec. 24, 2013 at 10:44 p.m. at Rack Em Billiards at 1919 S. Havana St. in Aurora.

The victim, Damon Weyrough, was found in a parking lot with a gunshot would.

He was taken to the Medical Center of Aurora, where was later pronounced dead.

The CBI said that the shooting appeared to be random.

“Hopefully you will be able to get this out there to get more information as to who killed Damon a father, son and a family who love and miss him dearly,” Weyrough’s mother shared with FOX31.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the Aurora Police Department.

You can also remain anonymous by reaching out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.