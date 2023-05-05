DENVER (KDVR) — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve the cold case murder of a woman who was found dead over seven years ago in Aurora.

The CBI said that Sioux Feather Nightwalker was found with a head injury and severe bleeding around 12:50 a.m. on Sept. 2, 2015. The exact location of Nightwalker’s body was not provided.

During the investigation, police learned that Nightwalker had jumped out of the passenger side of a moving vehicle after a man, who had hidden himself inside the vehicle, tried to rob her at gunpoint.

Investigators said a witness followed the vehicle and the suspect tried to shoot the witness but missed. The suspect also tried to rob the witness, police said.

To this day, the case remains unsolved and no suspect information has been released.

If you have information about this case, please contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 or submit a tip online.

Friday is Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons Day. The CBI has a list of other cold cases they have highlighted this week. You can find them here.

Investigating cold cases

“Their voices may now be silent . . . those who may know the truth are not,” the Colorado Bureau of Investigation shared as a part of its mission as it works to assist in bringing justice to cold case tragedies.

There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state each week.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.