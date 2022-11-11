DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Ronald Betzer 48 years ago?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Denver Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder for Nov. 7, 1974.

Police said they were called to East 23rd Avenue and Clarkson Street for a reported shooting. When they arrived to the area, they found Ronald Betzer in an alley with gunshot wounds.

Betzer, who was 23 years old at the time, was taken to the hospital. A few hours later, Betzer was pronounced dead.

No suspect information was ever released. To this day, Betzer’s case remains unsolved.

If you have any information, please reach out to the Denver Police department at 720-913-2000.

You can also reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.