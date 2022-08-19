DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.
Who killed Percy Sierra?
The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is trying to solve a cold case that dates back to 2008.
The CBI said Percy Sierra was found stabbed to death inside of her home by family members on March 13, 2008, after they were unable to get ahold of her.
Sierra’s home was located near the intersection of West 39th Avenue and Julian Street.
After an investigation by the Denver Police Department, a suspect named Audrey “Earl” Anglin was identified. A warrant was issued for Anglin, but the CBI said he was never arrested.
If you have any information on Anglin’s whereabouts or the murder of Sierra, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.