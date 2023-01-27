DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Paul Cortez?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is working to solve a cold case murder from 2010.

The Denver Police Department says Paul Cortez, 21, was found with gunshot wounds near Bruce Randolph Avenue and York Street on Oct. 27, 2010.

Cortez was taken to Denver Health and later pronounced dead.

To this day, Cortez’s murder remains unsolved. No suspect information has been released.

If you have any information, please contact the Denver Police Department or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there over 20,000 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.