DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Jennifer Larsen 27 years ago?

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and Colorado Bureau of Investigation are working to solve the cold case murder of Jennifer Larsen from August of 1995.

Jennifer Larsen’s father reported her missing on Aug. 13, 1995 to the Aurora Police Department after he could not get ahold of her.

Larsen was last seen leaving a friend’s home after a party in Aurora on Layton Dive on Aug. 10, 1995.

The sheriff’s office said Larsen’s friend and another man who was at the party said that she left around 4 a.m. the next morning. However, a neighbor said she woke up to her dogs barking around 6 a.m. and watch a woman leave and get into a red car. She was never seen again.

Larsen drove a red 1994 Toyota coupe.

A little more than a week later, her car was found abandoned by the same friend and man from the party.

Six weeks after that, a farmer found Larsen’s body in a field of sunflowers in Strasburg.

“Several strong suspect leads have been developed in this case, to include the male companion of Jenny’s best friend with his history of violence towards women, as well as other acquaintances and “friends of

friends” who identified with Jenny’s carefree lifestyle,” the sheriff’s office said.

To this day, Larsen’s case remains unsolved.

If you have any information, please contact the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office. You can also reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and remain anonymous by calling 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.