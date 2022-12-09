DENVER (KDVR) — There are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in Colorado where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.

The Colorado cold case task force created a list of those cases dating back to 1970. The Problem Solvers are working to highlight cold cases in our state.

Who murdered Donna Sue Wayne?

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation and Aurora Police Department are working to solve a cold case murder from 36 years ago.

The CBI said that on June 14, 1986, Donna Sue Wayne went to a party with her friends. After the party she told her friends she was going to Shag Nasty’s Bar at East 4th Avenue and Havana Street in Aurora.

During the investigation, police learned Wayne drover her car to the party and bar. She was last seen leaving the bar with three men.

Nearly two weeks later, Wayne’s car was found at 1061 N. Uvalda St. but she was nowhere to be found.

A month after Wayne went missing, her body was found near East 38th Avenue and North Picadilly Road, which is more than eight miles from where her car was found and more than 10 miles from where she was last seen.

The CBI said that there were reports that Wayne may have been seen trying to escape from a vehicle near Picadilly Road but a man inside of the car kept pulling her back in.

To this day, Wayne’s case remains unsolved. No suspect information has been released.

If you know anything or saw anything that day, please contact the Aurora Police Department.

You can also remain anonymous by reaching out to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867.

Highlighting cold cases in Colorado

Here are some of the other cases we’ve highlighted:

If you ever have a cold case you would like us to feature, please fill out this form or send an email to dara.bitler@kdvr.com-

The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System shows there are currently 21,556 open missing persons cases in the United States and over 300 in Colorado.